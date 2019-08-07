Frozen food is key. I love things like frozen veggies, frozen proteins (veggie burgers, meatballs, etc.), and even frozen grains like quinoa and brown rice. Frozen vegetables specifically are awesome—they're just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts, cheaper, quick to make, and last longer. It's an easy way to save money and extend the life of your produce.

—Sammi Brondo, R.D., founder of All Foods Fit

I know I say this all the time, but frozen produce is a game-changer. Because those fruits and veggies are frozen at peak freshness, they retain that nutritional goodness. They're also incredibly versatile and easy to work with, making it a breeze to throw together a healthy meal in almost no time. I often will just pour a bag of mixed frozen organic veggies into a large glass dish with a cover and then microwave it as part of my meal prep for a busy week. I also love to take frozen broccoli or Brussels sprouts and toss with avocado oil and sea salt and then roast at 450 degrees Fahrenheit until they're crispy. I use a little more oil and a higher heat than I would fresh veggies to account for the frozen state and extra liquid that will be released.

—Jessica Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member and founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition