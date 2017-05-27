How You Do Sex Is How You Do Life + 3 Other Things Your Mom Never Told You About Real Love

A conscious relationship is a romantic relationship in which both partners are focused and committed to individual growth, collective growth as a couple, and growth that makes the world a better place. These days, most people get into relationships to get their personal needs met—sexually, financially, or emotionally, but this often doesn’t keep them together long-term. If a union is not built on a common purpose, higher purpose, both partners may feel unfulfilled.

When partners come together with the intention to grow, evolve, and transform as the years go by, the relationship thrives on something much greater than the gratification of personal desires. The partnership becomes a wild journey of reinvention and two people discover they can expand and transform more together than they could have alone. Long-term fulfillment results from this deep commitment.

You may think that this type of relationship would be devoid of hot, spicy sex, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. My friends who are in this type of purposeful relationship are the most sexually connected, satisfied people I know. When you're able to truly be who you are, regardless of how you grow and change, pleasure, desire, and intimacy are awakened and expressed without inhibition.

It breaks my heart that so many people just accept the notion that relationships inevitably start out hot and fizzle over time. This hasn’t been my experience. In the five years since I met my husband, we’ve grown and changed so much, it’s as if I’ve had three different relationships.

Basically, I’m getting to meet and fall in love with a new version of my best friend over and over. I’m not saying there aren’t tough times and that domestic life doesn’t introduce challenges to our sex life, but keeping our commitment intentional helps us connect, communicate, and work through any hiccups that come our way.