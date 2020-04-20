Peek around any wellness shop, pharmacy, or department store these days and you'll likely spot at least one kind of hemp oil on shelves. In an age when "stressed out" seems to be everyone's baseline, hemp oil (not to be confused with hemp seed oil) and its isolates are in high demand for their calming properties that relax the body without the mental "high" of cannabis.*

If you're new to the world of hemp, the sheer number of choices out there might feel overwhelming. Not to mention, the language on bottles can be confusing if you're not familiar with the product and how it's grown and cultivated. Here's a quick primer on the boxes that hemp experts say to tick to make sure you're getting the purest, most effective hemp oil possible: