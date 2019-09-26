How To Protect Your Heart When You're Attracted To The 'Bad Boy' Type

While we may not be able to help who we are initially attracted to, we can do a better job of curbing the curiosity that causes us to open a door marked with uncertainty. Our intuition gives us warning signs when our partners make sharp turns that threaten our sense of stability and security. Not only is it important to listen to our gut, but we also have to monitor how much time and energy we invest in a relationship until we know it's safe to bond with a person. If we've had a hard time getting over a person that proved to be unsafe in the past, then we should become more aware of how and when our curiosity is piqued and make a conscious decision about how far to explore the chemistry at the outset of a relationship.

We may find that we are attracted to partners that may seem to be interested in reaching for the stars with us while overlooking the fact that some people are so singularly focused on their goals and desires that they are truly out of reach for love or partnership.