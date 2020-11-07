Come winter and dry temperatures, many of us make the official skin care switch. You know: When you swap out the light lotions and water balms for denser creams and butters; the gently foaming face wash for the creamy lather; the light lactic acid serum for a hydrating one. Some of us enjoy the changing of the skin care season—offering up a new experience and excuse to try new products.

But for those who are creatures of habit? Well, it's not as exciting. From a textural standpoint, many people simply prefer the light, easy-to-absorb products versus the thick salves. And don't worry: if you hydrate internally via supplementation, you don't necessarily need to overhaul your skin care routine.

Here, what to do.