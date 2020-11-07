mindbodygreen

Beauty
How To Protect Skin From Winter Dryness Internally With Phytoceramides

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
How to Get Glowing Skin

Image by iStock

November 7, 2020 — 15:51 PM

Come winter and dry temperatures, many of us make the official skin care switch. You know: When you swap out the light lotions and water balms for denser creams and butters; the gently foaming face wash for the creamy lather; the light lactic acid serum for a hydrating one. Some of us enjoy the changing of the skin care season—offering up a new experience and excuse to try new products.

But for those who are creatures of habit? Well, it's not as exciting. From a textural standpoint, many people simply prefer the light, easy-to-absorb products versus the thick salves. And don't worry: if you hydrate internally via supplementation, you don't necessarily need to overhaul your skin care routine. 

Here, what to do. 

How to hydrate internally come drier weather.

When we think of "hydrating skin internally," we think of getting enough water. While it's certainly that, too, there are ways to be more thoughtful about internal hydration. Enter: phytoceramides

Ceramides are polar lipids, key lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. If you think of the skin barrier as "bricks and mortar," ceramides are part of the mortar holding it all together—50%, in fact. They play a huge role in keeping your skin moisturized, glowing, and youthful as their primary role in skin barrier function is to guard against water loss.

Ceramides, like most things present in our skin, can become depleted over time with age and through external aggressors. The best way to help replenish these naturally is through supplementation with phytoceramides or plant-derived versions. 

In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in another study, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.* Whether you're looking to combat already scaly skin or guard against winter dryness, consider adding phytoceramides to your skin care arsenal

And as a reminder, this does not mean you should skip the external hydration. Moisturizers are important for every skin type in every environment, but if you are able to help your skin internally, it just means that the external has an easier time doing its job. And, thus, you don't necessarily need to switch to thicker creams come winter.

The takeaway.

It's now time that our skin is starting to get dry and irritated, be it from weather, a drop in humidity, space heaters, or the like. One way to appease your skin is to help hydrate it internally. One of the most effective ways to do this is through phytoceramides.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
