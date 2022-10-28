Welp, it’s that time of the year again where everything dries out—the leaves are crisp, the air is crisp, the apples are crisp, and unfortunately, your lips might follow suit. Dry, flaky lips may seem inevitable during the fall and winter, but that doesn't have to be the case.

Here’s how to rehydrate your lips and keep them so—this way, you can mitigate the lip picking, feathered lipstick, and cracked skin for chillier months to come.