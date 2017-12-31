mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

If You Eat This Today, You Won't Be Hung Over Tomorrow

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Leah Silberman is a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), founder of Tovita Nutrition, and RD at Wellhaus.
If You Eat This Today, You Won't Be Hung Over Tomorrow

Photo by Nataša Mandić

December 31, 2017

There is SO much to celebrate this New Year’s Eve! I mean, we made it through the year of spiralizing EVERYTHING, eating all of our meals in bowls, putting turmeric in and on just about anything, drinking unicorn lattes, and so much more. We all deserve a few drinks to commemorate 2017 and ring in 2018. I’m all about the approaching massive New Year’s Eve celebration, but I’m also all about not being completely doomed by the January 1 hangover, which many of us have experienced in past years. As a registered dietitian, I have a few tricks up my sleeve to make sure you wake up tomorrow feeling ready to take on the new year.

The most important thing: Don't starve yourself!

We all want to look great in our NYE outfits, but this is not the night to hold back on the food. If you plan on having a drink (or three) you’re going to need to eat a meal so your body can absorb the alcohol more slowly and thus prevent you from getting sick. Alcohol absorption begins in your stomach, so if you have enough food in there, it simply won’t be absorbed as quickly as it otherwise would, which is a good thing when you have a night of drinking ahead of you. This won’t prevent you from feeling a buzz—it will just slow down the pace.

If You Eat This Today, You Won't Be Hung Over Tomorrow

Photo: Nataša Mandić

Article continues below

Next, fill up on hangover-preventing foods.

Your ideal hangover-preventive meal will include a fiber, a lean protein, and a healthy fat. There are so many real-life iterations of this meal, for instance:

  • Piece of fish (protein) cooked in olive oil (fat), with a side of roasted veggies (fiber)
  • Quinoa (fiber) bowl made with grilled chicken (protein), veggies (fiber), and diced avocado (fat)
  • Classic avocado (fat) toast on Ezekiel bread (fiber) with a poached egg (protein)

Don't take painkillers before you go out in anticipation of a hangover.

Aside from the fact that the painkillers will wear off before the actual hangover sets in, the combination of alcohol and painkiller can be damaging to the lining of your stomach and your liver.

Article continues below

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

You’ve heard this before and you’ll hear it again. Hydration is KEY. Too much alcohol can dehydrate you, which can make you feel like a small rock band is performing inside your brain the next morning. Try to stick to alcohol mixed with seltzer soda or other sugar-free liquids to help hydrate you. Be sure that your drinks have lots of ice, as ice will melt and you will ultimately drink it! Also try your best to drink a glass of water (or two) in between drinks. And if you can remember to drink a big glass of water before you go to sleep, you’ll be doing yourself a big favor!

It also never hurts to whip yourself up a (mostly) healthy cocktail. Here are our favorite recipes!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D. Registered Dietitian
Leah Silberman is a registered dietitian nutritionist, currently practicing in Manhattan. She is the founder of Tovita Nutrition and RD at Wellhaus. She achieved her bachelor's degree...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-prevent-a-hangover

Your article and new folder have been saved!