If You Eat This Today, You Won't Be Hung Over Tomorrow

You’ve heard this before and you’ll hear it again. Hydration is KEY. Too much alcohol can dehydrate you, which can make you feel like a small rock band is performing inside your brain the next morning. Try to stick to alcohol mixed with seltzer soda or other sugar-free liquids to help hydrate you. Be sure that your drinks have lots of ice, as ice will melt and you will ultimately drink it! Also try your best to drink a glass of water (or two) in between drinks. And if you can remember to drink a big glass of water before you go to sleep, you’ll be doing yourself a big favor!

It also never hurts to whip yourself up a (mostly) healthy cocktail. Here are our favorite recipes!