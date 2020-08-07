How To Pick The Perfect Watermelon, According To A Nutritionist
Juicy watermelon is a satisfying summer fruit with a variety of health benefits. Understanding the benefits and flavor that come from a good watermelon can make choosing the wrong one all the more disappointing.
To avoid picking a mushy or flavorless melon, registered dietitian Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., provides this step-by-step guide, plus other tips.
How to pick a watermelon
- Look for a symmetrical melon with blunt ends. Pointy ends can indicate an unripe watermelon.
- Look for a buttery yellow bottom. This is where the watermelon sat on the ground, ripening in the sun. (This shouldn’t be white-green or overly-yellow).
- Avoid major bruises, soft spots, or cuts. Slight scratches are OK.
- Pick up the melon to make sure it’s heavy—they contain 92% water and should be hefty!
- Flick or tap it, and listen for a sound between a light ping and a heavy thud.
While the last step can’t hurt, Moon says it isn't always reliable. “Sticking with looking at shape, weight, and its ground spot is your best bet,” she says.
Does it matter if it's striped or not?
“Not all watermelons have stripes, and that’s OK,” Moon says. However, if they do have stripes there’s a couple things to look out for. According to Moon, both of those indicate that the watermelon hasn’t reached peak ripeness yet:
- The area in between the stripes should be light green.
- The stripes should not show through the yellow bottom.
Once you pick the perfect watermelon, put it to good use with this watermelon-berry margarita, grilled watermelon and pineapple salad, or as a stand-alone snack. However you choose to enjoy it, don’t forget to utilize the rind.
