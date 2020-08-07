mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food

How To Pick The Perfect Watermelon, According To A Nutritionist

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
How to pick the perfect watermelon

Image by RedHelga / iStock

August 7, 2020 — 18:32 PM

Juicy watermelon is a satisfying summer fruit with a variety of health benefits. Understanding the benefits and flavor that come from a good watermelon can make choosing the wrong one all the more disappointing.

To avoid picking a mushy or flavorless melon, registered dietitian Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., provides this step-by-step guide, plus other tips.

How to pick a watermelon 

  1. Look for a symmetrical melon with blunt ends. Pointy ends can indicate an unripe watermelon. 
  2. Look for a buttery yellow bottom. This is where the watermelon sat on the ground, ripening in the sun. (This shouldn’t be white-green or overly-yellow). 
  3. Avoid major bruises, soft spots, or cuts. Slight scratches are OK. 
  4. Pick up the melon to make sure it’s heavy—they contain 92% water and should be hefty! 
  5. Flick or tap it, and listen for a sound between a light ping and a heavy thud.

While the last step can’t hurt, Moon says it isn't always reliable. “Sticking with looking at shape, weight, and its ground spot is your best bet,” she says.

Advertisement

Does it matter if it's striped or not?

“Not all watermelons have stripes, and that’s OK,” Moon says. However, if they do have stripes there’s a couple things to look out for. According to Moon, both of those indicate that the watermelon hasn’t reached peak ripeness yet: 

  • The area in between the stripes should be light green. 
  • The stripes should not show through the yellow bottom. 

Once you pick the perfect watermelon, put it to good use with this watermelon-berry margarita, grilled watermelon and pineapple salad, or as a stand-alone snack. However you choose to enjoy it, don’t forget to utilize the rind. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Frittata vs. Quiche: A Breakfast For Many (Even Plant-Based Eaters)

Eliza Sullivan
Frittata vs. Quiche: A Breakfast For Many (Even Plant-Based Eaters)
Recipes

A Frozen Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is The Drink Of The Summer (Now With Collagen!)

Jamie Schneider
A Frozen Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is The Drink Of The Summer (Now With Collagen!)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Friendships

You Need In-Person Social Interaction: Here's How To Get It Safely

Abby Moore
You Need In-Person Social Interaction: Here's How To Get It Safely
Functional Food

Honeydew vs. Cantaloupe: Which Melon Is Healthier? RDs Give The Juice

Abby Moore
Honeydew vs. Cantaloupe: Which Melon Is Healthier? RDs Give The Juice
Beauty

4 Makeup Artist Tips To Easily Find Your "My Lip, But Better" Shade

Jamie Schneider
4 Makeup Artist Tips To Easily Find Your "My Lip, But Better" Shade
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

How To Make Your Skin Look More Awake With A Supplement

Alexandra Engler
How To Make Your Skin Look More Awake With A Supplement
Integrative Health

3 Ayurvedic Kitchen Staples To Keep You Cool & Calm In The Summer Heat

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
3 Ayurvedic Kitchen Staples To Keep You Cool & Calm In The Summer Heat
Beauty

Hair Looking Thin At The Ends? 5 Ways To Make Them Full Without A Trim

Jamie Schneider
Hair Looking Thin At The Ends? 5 Ways To Make Them Full Without A Trim
Personal Growth

Yes, It's Already August: The Psychology Of Why Time Has Felt So Wonky Lately

Sarah Regan
Yes, It's Already August: The Psychology Of Why Time Has Felt So Wonky Lately
Beauty

Find Your Shade Match, Here: A Clean Foundation Just Launched With 43 Shades

Jamie Schneider
Find Your Shade Match, Here: A Clean Foundation Just Launched With 43 Shades
Personal Growth

How This Wild 2020 Has Changed Our Social Media Habits

Kelly Gonsalves
How This Wild 2020 Has Changed Our Social Media Habits
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-pick-a-watermelon

Your article and new folder have been saved!