In case you didn't know, Mercury isn't the only planet that can go retrograde, and we've got a rare retrograde coming this month.

Beginning on September 9th until November 15th, Mars—which rules anger and action, among other things—will go retrograde. And you can expect this once-every-two-year event to manifest as frustration or stagnation in areas like your ambition and career, romance, and sex life. But we can, just as well, work the energies of this retrograde to our benefit.

Here, mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, fill us in on everything we need to look out for this retrograde.