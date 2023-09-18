Let me be clear: You don’t have to wear a stitch of makeup at all to look put together. The concept of makeup inherently making you look more professional is outdated, so don’t let anyone make you feel like you have to enhance your appearance to be taken seriously.

Stiles agrees: "I don't think it's fair for women to have that extra burden of not only needing thousands of dollars' worth of products but needing to feel like they need to wear 20 products at a time," she says.

If you want to wear a full face every day because it makes you feel good or scratches your creative itch, then more power to you! However, it’s fair to say that many makeup wearers crave an easy routine that embraces their natural look while adding just a bit of spice.