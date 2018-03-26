It wasn't until late in my life that I realized the power and influence of meditative movement on cultivating a healthy mindset. Perhaps it was just ignorance, or maybe I just was not ready. The prevailing philosophy, which works for many, is to sit down and meditate. As a self-classified Type A personality, calming my mind and focus has never come very easily, so adjusting to the silence and physical inactivity required for meditation proved ineffective. I have tried it all—apps, groups, retreats—but no method has ever allowed me the space to sit still and silence my mind for real meditative healing.

My need to run full speed in work and life spiraled, to the point where meditation was more of a necessity than luxury

It took some time but after quelling my needs to live a fast-paced life, I changed my perspective on meditation and focused on finding a practice that was more meditative but movement-oriented. I've found that moving in the great outdoors has expanded my notion of meditation and connecting to mind, body, and spirit in the real world. Here are a few activities that are economical, accessible, and movement-based with meditative twist.