Let's get one thing out of the way: I don't buy "diet" food, and I'm not keto. But I do try to limit my intake of refined carbs because they just make me feel crappy. So you could say my curiosity was piqued when I started hearing more and more about these Miracle Noodles (aka shirataki noodles) that are gaining popularity among the low-carb crowd—due to the fact that they contain literally zero calories and a measly 1 gram of carbs.

Shirataki noodles definitely aren't new—I vividly remember my mom ordering some back in the early 2000s and our whole family being so horrified by the weird texture that we flat-out refused to eat them—but they are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, thanks to the paleo and keto diets.

So, I decided it was time to actually test them out to determine if they're as disgusting as I imagined or if they could be a fun new way to eat noodles without the bloating and blood sugar spike.