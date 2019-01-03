The Best Relationship Advice We've Heard This Year

"Many people get these two confused, especially during conflicts. They label their thoughts as feelings and then feel entitled to them, insisting to their partner, 'You can't tell me my feelings aren't valid; they're my feelings!' This statement is true about feelings—but not about thoughts. Your feelings can't be invalid, but your thoughts can. Discriminating between the two can be especially difficult, but this distinction is crucial if you want to stay grounded and want your partner to participate in the conversation.

"So how do you tell the difference? Feelings are emotions that fall into one of four broad categories: sad, mad, glad, and afraid. A thought is simply your perspective, observation, or interpretation of a situation.

"Let me give you an example. You might say, 'I feel like you don't value the contribution I make to the family,' but this is not a feeling statement. You probably feel sad and resentful, but you think your partner does not appreciate you and think they don't value what you do. This distinction can defuse the tension because recognizing and acknowledging that you have added your own meaning to the feelings underscores that they are just your thoughts; they are not absolute and may not be correct. This is what opens the door to a discovery process about what's really going on between you." —Jessa Zimmerman, certified sex therapist and couples counselor