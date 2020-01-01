How To Make Positive Traits Stick + A Meditation To Inspire Positivity 

Recall that our brain is geared to remember painful experiences more readily than pleasant ones; this is our negativity bias. Even when we can't recall painful events in detail (which often happens with trauma), they remain deep in implicit memory, shaping our expectations, beliefs, and mood—the way we experience ourselves and the world.

In contrast, many of our day‐to‐day positive experiences are quickly forgotten. We retain some high points—those full of emotion and meaning. But most of our moments of feeling relaxed, safe, trusting, successful, and loved are passing states.

Making a desired state into a trait, an enduring quality of our being, requires two basic steps. The first is to "have the experience," either by recognizing it when it arises spontaneously or by purposely eliciting it with a resource anchor.

The second is to offer our full, sustained, and immersed attention to that positive state and to the self‐sense that arises with it. Psychologist Rick Hanson, Ph.D., calls this second step "installation." It gives the positive experience "stickiness" so that it becomes installed in our long‐term implicit memory for future retrieval. This is how what might have been a passing state gradually builds into a trait. By repeatedly having the experience and saturating it with our attention, we are recruiting our brain's neuroplasticity to create a radical shift in how we experience ourselves and our life.