Soups are one of winter's silver linings: Yes, your toes may be frozen, and yes, you might have forgotten the feeling of sunshine on your skin, but at least you can make one of the world's easiest, healthiest dinners most nights—and you can feel fully justified in curling up in a pile of fluffy blankets to eat it.

Soup's wonder stems from its simplicity of definition; it can be pretty much whatever you want it to be, as long as it's liquid-ish in consistency and served in a bowl. You can blend it. You can leave it chunky. You can fill it with noodles, or veggies, or tiny grilled cheese bites that you fry up like croutons. The limits of soup lie only in the limits of your imagination.

This winter, I decided, after a spate of colds that left my nose flaky and raw, that I needed to amp up the gut-healing qualities of my soups. A healthy gut is one of the keys to a healthy immune system, meaning that a healthy gut is the kryptonite to your sneezing co-worker and the subway pole you had to begrudgingly grab this morning.

Rather than just give you a gut-healing soup recipe, I'd like to lean into the flexibility of soup and give you three ingredients that can be used to make hundreds of variations of better-belly bowls. Here's what I rely on in my own kitchen: