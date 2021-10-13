How To Make The Great Outdoors Your Gym

I’ve been a fitness enthusiast and yoga instructor for over a decade. And that means I’ve seen the inside of countless gyms and studios. And while I could go on about the standards that make a gym truly elite (all about the chilled towels and smoothie bars), nothing compares to the gym right outside my doorstep: The Great Outdoors.
The benefits of working out outdoors
Nature is powerful — and we know this on a deeper, intuitive level. But science tells us exactly why. According to the Yale School of the Environment, spending time in nature can help lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, while enhancing the function of our immune system. A little fresh air can even increase our self-esteem, inspire a better mood, and lower anxiety.
We can tap into this power by taking more of our workouts outdoors. But that earthy, subtly-sweet flavor blast also happens to be incredibly satisfying for the throat after a workout al fresco. I'll show you exactly what I mean, with these four ways to turn The Great Outdoors into your own personal gym this summer.
Trail running: A cooler way to cardio
Everytime we jump into a cardio sesh, our heart gets a little happier. Cardio, or aerobic exercise, gets our heart and lungs pumping to flood our muscles and organs with oxygen. But when the air is fresh? Even better. Studies also demonstrate that a forest environment can increase heart rate variability, which implies healthy autonomic nervous system function. So instead of machinery, opt for trail running to boost your cardio, strength-building, and balance.
Yoga: Discover your inner nature, in nature
Nothing better than a little Tree Pose in the good company of trees. Trust me, I understand how us creatures of habit prefer the same-old spot in the yoga studio, but a practice in the sunshine wins. Those sunbeams warming your skin in Down Dog? They're helping your body make more Vitamin D. And nature smells only take pranayama (breathwork) to the next level. All you need is a somewhat flat surface — look for short grass or a dirt patch.
Strength-training: Gym equipment, reimagined
Exercise in nature requires us to get a little creative and tap into our more primal side. Hundreds of years ago, humans didn't have dumbbells and benches. But they did have heavy rocks, tree branches, and hills. Lift heavy rocks as a substitute for weight-lifting. Balance your leg on a boulder for lunges. Or find a strong but low tree branch for pull-ups. But if you're short on natural resources, head to an outdoor park and enjoy the monkey bars. Outdoor workouts are inevitably more playful.
Plyometrics: Jump into open spaces
Plyometrics are all the rage these days, likely because these exercises are insanely challenging, but simple, rarely requiring equipment. For the same reasons, we can take plyometrics outdoors. All you need for burpees and tuck jumps is some open space. So find a nice grassy field, and sincerely, good luck with that plyometric routine. If you know, you know — you’ll be hot and sweaty in no time.
Take it outside
Maybe you’re a dancer. Maybe you love biking, Barre, or HIIT. Practically every workout can be taken outside, and the reasons to do so are aplenty. But I saved my favorite reason for last: People who spend two hours a week in green spaces (either all at once our spaced out) are “substantially more likely to report good health and psychological well-being than those who don’t.”
The fact is, nature is there to support us — whether it's as our gym, or through the power of herbs. After traversing a mountainside out-of-breath, there's nothing like keeping your throat quenched and your mind in the nature-zone. And the best part about making the Great Outdoors your gym? No membership fee. Because nature is accessible for all to enjoy freely.
