Earlier this month, world-famous feminist and journalist Gloria Steinem said, "I’ve never seen this much activism in my life. It’s way, way more than anything I’ve ever seen." And that's saying a lot: At age 84, Steinem was a leader of the feminist movement in the late '60s and early '70s and the co-founder of Ms. magazine.

But she's right: Activism, especially among women, is at an all-time high. The 2017 Women's March, which took place the day after Trump's inauguration, was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history; and women all over the world have come together to combat sexual harassment and assault via the #metoo movement and Time's Up.

As the conversation unfolds and expands to TV, podcasts, and books—Text Me When You Get Home: The Evolution and Triumph of Modern Female Friendship is an especially heartwarming one—one thing is becoming increasingly clear: If you're a woman in 2018, few things are more important than finding other women to band together with.

The problem? As we get older and high school and college feel further and further away, strong female bonds can fall by the wayside as women start to focus more on their spouses and children. If this sounds familiar, and you're left wondering why you don't have enough close bonds with strong women, good news: Making new friends as an adult is possible. Here's what you need to know to make it happen.