mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With & Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Homemade Protective Face Mask

Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 4, 2020 — 1:03 AM

In order to preserve medical-grade personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, many people are starting to produce homemade face masks for themselves.

Though not as effective in a hospital setting, Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., said cloth masks can help prevent the spread of respiratory droplets in the general public. So whether you're an expert seamstress or a novice sewer, it might be time to make one.

We rounded up a few patterns and tutorials for making face masks at home, with or without a sewing machine. Plus, a bonus social distancing mask to enjoy this weekend.

With a sewing machine 

While patterns of dresses, quilts, and old Halloween costumes might be collecting in your craft drawer, you most likely don’t have any surgical mask patterns lying around. 

Thankfully, there are several free patterns to choose from online, like this standard pleated face mask from craft blogger Sarah Maker, or this cloth healthcare mask with a special filter pocket, from North Memorial Health Hospital in Minnesota. 

Both masks require cotton weave fabric, elastic or hair ties, thread, fabric scissors (regular scissors will also work), and a needle or a sewing machine. They also each provide YouTube tutorials to guide you through the process. 

Article continues below

Without a sewing machine 

If learning to sew is your new quarantine hobby, but you’re not advanced enough to own a sewing machine, don’t worry. It's possible to make a DIY cloth mask using a needle, some thread, and your own two hands. 

This homemade version from PopSci takes about an hour and half to put together. Materials include non-woven polypropylene (your reusable grocery bags are most likely made of this fabric), ribbon, and pipe cleaners. If you don’t have non-woven polypropylene on hand, a cotton weave fabric could also work. 

For an even more simplified version,Today shared their step-by-step guide to a no-sew mask. All it requires is a square piece of fabric (at least 20 inches by 20 inches), a few rounds of folding, and two elastic or rubber bands.

To get a visual rundown of that technique, watch this video from the traditional Japanese crafts blog, Japanese Creations.

Just remember, if you are wearing cloth masks, to wash them regularly with hot water and soap, and this doesn't replace the best practices like regular hand washing and social distancing.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
Integrative Health

Homemade Masks: Are They Effective & Who Should Be Wearing Them?

Abby Moore
Homemade Masks: Are They Effective & Who Should Be Wearing Them?
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Integrative Health

It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress

Kristin Hickey
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-face-mask-at-home

Your article and new folder have been saved!