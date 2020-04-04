In order to preserve medical-grade personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, many people are starting to produce homemade face masks for themselves.

Though not as effective in a hospital setting, Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., said cloth masks can help prevent the spread of respiratory droplets in the general public. So whether you're an expert seamstress or a novice sewer, it might be time to make one.

We rounded up a few patterns and tutorials for making face masks at home, with or without a sewing machine. Plus, a bonus social distancing mask to enjoy this weekend.