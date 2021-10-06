This Genius Tip Can Nix Puffiness & Dark Circles — And It's Backed By Experts
Thanks to TikTok, we have no shortage of quick tips to help ease the appearance of a puffy, sallow eye area. From DIY ice-rollers to "bruise cream" to makeup hacks that leave zero trace of discoloration, we are well-equipped to tackle these half-moons with gusto. And if one tip doesn’t work for you? There are 30 or so more (and counting) to try next.
That said, here’s another trick from user Terri Mlotek to keep in your back pocket: a banana peel eye mask. On days when the swollen skin just won’t deflate, this is a spa-worthy recipe for a clear, glowing complexion.
Why banana peels are great for the under-eyes.
You can find banana extract in a load of eye creams, mainly because of the fruit’s impressive potassium content. Potassium, you see, can help support hydration and counteract fluid retention in the skin—which is great for reducing puffiness and bags. In terms of easing dark circles, bananas also boast vitamins C, E, B, and A, antioxidants that can neutralize free radicals, and brighten the skin.
A bonus? Most of these properties, the above study found, were actually concentrated in the peel. Perhaps that’s why triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., also swears by a banana peel mask for a youthful glow.
How to create your own banana peel eye mask.
To start, you can always just rub pureed banana under your eyes—banana’s beauty benefits alone are enough to soothe and brighten. Take it from board-certified family medicine physician, Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., who loves this all-natural remedy for swollen under-eyes.
Or, you can opt for Mlotek’s banana peel route: “Take the white fibers inside the banana peel and scrape them out,” she says. (A spoon is probably the most helpful tool to keep the delicate fibers intact.) “Take the fibers and mix them with aloe; if you don’t have aloe, use your favorite moisturizer. Mix it all together and gently tap it under your eyes.” Leave the goop on for about five to 10 minutes before rinsing well with lukewarm water.
No matter which recipe you choose, make sure to use organic-only bananas for the venture, if possible, as you don't want to smear potentially-irritating pesticides on your skin.
The takeaway.
Bananas feature tons of skin care benefits, and especially for the under-eyes—that’s why you can find plenty of eye creams with banana extract. The fruit itself also makes a great base for DIY projects (face masks, hair masks, etc.), and by scooping the fibers close to the peel, you can get an even more concentrated hit of antioxidants and minerals.
