Why Keeping The Weight Off Is Harder Than Losing It + Exactly What To Do About It

If you’ve struggled with losing weight and keeping it off, you know how difficult it can be. And you’re not alone, the majority of people who lose weight gain it back within a couple of years. Most weight-loss programs help you lose weight through counting calories or points, eliminating entire food groups, using meal replacement shakes, or setting up your workout programs for you. And many of them are especially attractive because they help you get noticeable results quickly, are simple to follow in the short term, and take much of the thought process out of weight loss by telling you exactly what to do. And that's great!

The problem is that by the end, you’ve successfully lost weight but haven’t established any new lifestyle habits to help you maintain it. Once you’ve lost weight and no longer need to follow the plan, you soon realize real that weight maintenance is hard and it's easy to go back to old habits, risking weight gain. Below are the biggest mistakes people make after losing weight and some tips to help you avoid them to make maintenance easier: