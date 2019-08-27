Have Dietary Restrictions? These 3 Travel Hacks Will Keep You Healthy (And Full)

When Diana Rodgers, R.D., found out that she had celiac disease at 26, all of her digestion issues during childhood finally made sense. Growing up, she was underweight, frequently sick, and struggled with blood-sugar-related issues.

These symptoms seemed to be a result of her gluten intolerance, but even when she incorporated gluten-free alternatives into her diet, she still found herself unsatisfied and, oftentimes, ravenous. It was only when she starting incorporating more fat (think raw milk and butter) that she started to see real progress in her digestion. Even further into her journey with different diets, it wasn't until she came across Robb Wolf's The Paleo Solution that she finally found the golden ticket for her eating lifestyle: real foods, fewer processed carbs.

Her one take-away after her own experience and completing her nutrition degree? Stay away from processed foods and don't be afraid to up your intake of animal products. While this rule of thumb may sound simple, it can be quite difficult to maintain this lifestyle if you're frequently on-the-go. Luckily, Rodgers sat down with me on this week's episode of the podcast to talk about the advice she would give people who, like her, are always traveling but have trouble following particular dietary restrictions or eating plans.

For now, whether you have back-to-back business trips lined up or you're just a professional jet-setter, these are the tips you need to know for maintaining a healthy eating plan, no matter the ZIP code: