Exactly What I Ate To Get In Shape For My Wedding (It’s Not What You’d Think)

The good news? I already was her. My fiance proposed to me as a person who was strong enough to climb (fairly small) mountains, who will push green smoothies then accidentally consume an entire batch of fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip cookies. He knew I didn't have a six-pack or sharply defined cheekbones, and he still loved me. More importantly, I loved me. More than anything, it terrifies me to picture the self-talk of so many brides as their big day approaches and they take on "shedding for the wedding" as a personal mission and mantra: It terrifies me to think of them telling themselves their thighs are too big or their arms won't look good in photos. What if, instead, you could say, "I love these thighs. My fiance loves these thighs. Now, let's take these thighs for a stroll down the aisle"? But! What about the aforementioned photos? I ask you to first consider the grandmother clause, or the universal truth that, no matter how imperfect you feel now, you'll look back at these photos later and marvel at your smooth, unlined skin, and your youthful, vivacious body (it's true; try it on an older friend, or even a decade-old image of yourself). You'll wonder why you didn't appreciate these things while you still had them—so appreciate them now! And second? The best wedding photos will capture a feeling, a mood, and a spirit of the day. Imagine how buoyant (and thus glowy) you'll be if you've filled yourself to the brim with nothing but love and positive talk for your gorgeous self.