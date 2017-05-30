A Yogi On Living Your Best Life Off The Mat

If you're wondering whether you can really become a yogi, the answer is this: Anyone can become a yogi. The only difference is that a yogi lives not only by society’s laws but lives and is guided by universal spiritual principles, written and taught by the ancient sages—the spiritual scientists and philosophers of their time.

While modern scientists use outer matter to conduct experiments and to do studies to arrive at theoretical conclusions, yogis use their own body and mind as a lifelong experiment and prove their results through self-realization and personal experience. Life becomes a grand science project with a higher goal and purpose.

Through practices to control the body, breath, senses, and mind, yogis can start to remove the veil that separates their mind from their higher self or soul. These practices are so subtle and powerful that they help transcend the body and mind into super-consciousness.

The spiritual practices taught in The Yogi Code are the principles and codes that will unlock and reveal the pathways to the next levels of transcendence and the invisible kingdom of the extraordinary. This level is where we act from our intuitive nature and not so much from our intellectual mind. In other words, we not only live by using our body and mind but we gain access to much greater powers to put toward our life’s loves and pursuits, making them much more purposeful.