How To Live Green Without Depriving Yourself

When you imagine the stereotypical environmentalist, you probably picture a hippie who lives off the grid in a self-sustaining commune. But I want to introduce you to a new kind of environmentalist: the everyday activist. I am a strong believer that everyone can live a low-waste life, one that has minimal impact on the planet, without sacrifice or deprivation.

When I first started my zero-waste journey, I was struck by how damaging plastic pollution is for our oceans, and I felt overwhelmed by all the frightening climate change statistics out there. But I decided the easiest place was to start with my everyday habits. By starting small, I finally felt in control of these seemingly "out of control" issues. And now, living a truly zero-waste life is as much about not wasting Mother Nature’s limited resources as it is not wasting my own time and energy.

Here are a few quick switches that will turn you into an everyday activist without totally overhauling your life or depriving yourself of modern luxuries: