mindbodygreen

Close banner
Off-the-Grid

How To Live Green Without Depriving Yourself

Anita Vandyke
Written by Anita Vandyke
How To Live Green Without Depriving Yourself

Photo by Joi Ong

April 2, 2018

When you imagine the stereotypical environmentalist, you probably picture a hippie who lives off the grid in a self-sustaining commune. But I want to introduce you to a new kind of environmentalist: the everyday activist. I am a strong believer that everyone can live a low-waste life, one that has minimal impact on the planet, without sacrifice or deprivation.

When I first started my zero-waste journey, I was struck by how damaging plastic pollution is for our oceans, and I felt overwhelmed by all the frightening climate change statistics out there. But I decided the easiest place was to start with my everyday habits. By starting small, I finally felt in control of these seemingly "out of control" issues. And now, living a truly zero-waste life is as much about not wasting Mother Nature’s limited resources as it is not wasting my own time and energy.

Here are a few quick switches that will turn you into an everyday activist without totally overhauling your life or depriving yourself of modern luxuries:

1. Make sensible switches.

For me, living a zero-waste life has always been about making sensible, sustainable switches. That means they're sustainable for the planet but also sustainable for you. One of the quickest ways to get started is by throwing together your own zero-waste kit that replaces disposables with reusables. Here's a peek inside mine:

  • A stainless-steel drink bottle to replace single-use plastic drink bottles
  • A cloth napkin to replace paper napkins
  • A stainless-steel straw to replace plastic straws that are used for less than 10 minutes and take hundreds of years to break down
  • A reusable coffee cup to replace to-go cups. (Many coffee cups are lined with plastic and almost impossible to recycle!)

My zero-waste kit lives in a small drawstring bag that I can easily transfer from one handbag to another. I just keep it by my entrance and grab it before I head out the door!

Article continues below

2. Make grocery shopping a richer experience.

Grocery shopping is rarely described as a sensual experience, but appreciating your food and knowing where it comes from is a pleasure for the senses. Shopping at the farmers market allows you to talk to the farmers; touch, smell, and feel your food; and free it of unnecessary packaging. By allowing yourself to take your time and make shopping a more mindful experience, you’ll be more inspired to try new fruits and vegetables. And at the same time, you'll be supporting local businesses and eating according to the seasons. If you don’t have a farmers market near you, make the outer aisles of the supermarket your own little version. Look for loose items that are grown locally and are not wrapped in plastic. After all, Mother Nature has already created her own packaging, so there's no harmful plastics required!

3. Make secondhand your first choice.

The rise of fast fashion has led to an influx of clothes at thrift stores, so "secondhand clothing" is no longer something your grandmother would wear—it's often just a season or two old. And considering we're now experiencing a surplus of secondhand clothing items, there's no reason not to make secondhand shopping your first choice. Stop playing into a resource-intensive fashion industry, and browse local thrift stores, organize clothes swaps with friends and neighbors, or search online to find an old item that you can give a second life.

Buying secondhand is not only good for the planet, but it’s great for the bank account. You can buy luxury brands for a fraction of the cost and buy higher-quality natural materials such as wool, silk, and leather for the price of environmentally damaging polyester clothing.

So there you have it! I hope this list helps you feel empowered in knowing that you can take simple actions to reduce your waste. Remember: In saying "no" to plastic, you're saying "yes" to a meaningful, fulfilling life.

Check out some more zero-wasters discussing the most effective ways to cut down on that trash pile.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Anita Vandyke
Anita Vandyke
Anita Vandyke is a qualified rocket scientist (graduated with a bachelor of engineering—aeronautical space) and runs a successful Instagram account (@rocket_science) about zero-waste...

More On This Topic

Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Climate Change

An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year

Alysis Morrissey
An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-live-green-without-depriving-yourself

Your article and new folder have been saved!