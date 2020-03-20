So many new moms can feel desperate, and trapped, and broken, not only when it comes to the relationship with their partner but also when it comes to their sense of self. Having a baby is a huge transition, and it can be difficult to prepare for no matter how much you research and read.

It will inevitably change your relationship with your partner, and it will definitely challenge the self-directed, freedom-loving paradigm you know, especially if you are a working mom-to-be and are climbing the corporate ladder. It can be stressful to be a new mom, to say the absolute least. If you are experiencing these feelings, talk with your doctor so that you can get the help you need.

For now, here are five ways you can keep your relationship strong (even when parenting gets stressful!).