Easy Ways To Make Your Office A Little Greener

Office buildings—especially those in big cities—usually aren't equipped to deal with food waste, so you may need to get a little creative if you want to go the composting route. "It was different growing up in the country, where I could take the compost out to the backyard and be done with it. Now, we have to worry about fruit flies and pests," explained Oakes. One of the best solutions she's found? Bokashi—a composting system that ferments trash using a blend of microorganisms. It's not super difficult to do (just put organic food in, sprinkle with the microorganisms, and press out the oxygen, and it doesn't get as smelly), but you really need to make sure that air stays out of the bucket so it doesn't start to smell. The resulting compost is super nutrient-rich and easy to use right away. "If you put the bokashi outdoors, a day or two days later it will be fully integrated into the soil. It's such a nutritive substance, but it doesn't attract pets and vermin," she said. Either find an employee who could use it in their garden, ask for volunteers to bring the compost to a drop-off location each week, or look into services like Vokashi, which will pick up the compost for you if your office is in NYC or Westchester County.