Once you’ve given your child the news and empathized with them, it’s time to shift into a problem-solving mode. Coming up with other activities that can be done from home is a great way to get your kids back into high spirits again. This is an opportunity to practice creative thinking and grow the brain’s problem-solving muscles! For younger kids, you can make a paper chain or chart to track how many days there are until a postponed event. Encourage older kids to write it on the calendar so they can see the event as it approaches again, if and when that information becomes available.

If something larger such as a family vacation was cancelled, try doing some activities with your kids to find a suitable replacement trip later in the year. It can be a fun family activity to look at the websites for resorts or theme parks to see what they have in store! This also eases the hard feelings of not being able to go there so soon. Plus, this way everyone has something to look forward to again, which goes a long way to reducing ongoing feelings of sadness or loss. In fact, planning small activities in the house can give your kids a little something extra to anticipate and break up the monotony of life within the four walls of home.