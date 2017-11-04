Daylight Saving Time Is Ending: Here's How To Help Your Body Adjust So You're Not Tired All The Time

While many of you are looking forward to gaining an hour of sleep this weekend, your body may not be so excited about it, as its internal rhythm will want to take about a week or so to adjust to the confusion of the time change. The result of this confusion may be irritability, difficulty falling asleep, or waking up too early and can leave you feeling tired, groggy, and moody—especially if you're not getting enough sleep to begin with.

I normally suggest that people start getting their sleep schedule regulated about two weeks before Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends—by getting to sleep about 30 minutes earlier—you can benefit from following these simple tips right now to ensure that you smoothly adjust to the time change and are able to stay energized and happy: