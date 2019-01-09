How To Help Our National Parks While The Government Is Shutdown

Every day, 27,000 government employees move mountains to keep our national parks pristine. While the government may be shut down, the need to keep these natural spaces clean and functioning carries on.

In legendary parks like Zion and Yosemite, which have remained open amid the shutdown, garbage and human waste continue to pile up, presenting safety concerns for both visitors to the parks and the parks themselves.

"We are taking this extraordinary step to ensure that parks are protected and that visitors can continue to access parks with limited basic services," Daniel Smith, deputy director of the National Park Service (NPS), said in a statement released on Sunday.

It's no secret that enjoying nature in its purest form does wonders for your health. Time spent outdoors results in increased cognitive functioning, stronger bonds between children and nature, and reduced overall stress. So if you're itching to help, here are a few ways to do your part in keeping the great outdoors truly great: