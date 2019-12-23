How To Help Kids Cope With Anxiety, From Deepak Chopra's Daughter 

Anxiety is truly an epidemic these days, with people experiencing symptoms at an increasingly younger age. That's why Mallika Chopra, mother, author, and entrepreneur, wrote a mindfulness book meant for kids. Since anxiety afflicts so many at such a young age, it only makes sense to give this younger population the tools they need to overcome it.

As the famous Deepak Chopra's daughter, she sure knows a thing or two about how to live mindfully. Chopra sat down with me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast to discuss her new book, called Just Feel, as well as how to raise mindful kids in an overstimulating, fast-paced world.

For now, she offers three ways parents can help kids overcome their anxiety. With these tools, anxiety might not seem so scary—in fact, it might even become pretty manageable: