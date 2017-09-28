The Reason Most Couples Stop Enjoying Sex (And How To Heighten Your Capacity For Pleasure)

One of the biggest mistakes I see otherwise straightforward women make is downplaying their sexual distress to their partner. Many of us believe our male partners don’t care about our sexual fulfillment, or that enjoying sex isn't worth the tension it would place on your relationship to bring up what isn't working. Don't let this stop you from getting what you need.

I have almost as many male clients as female ones, and they all want the same thing when it comes to sex: a partner who is turned on, happy, and enjoying themselves. Regardless of gender or relationship style, if sex only works for one partner in the relationship, then the sex isn’t working.

Have you clearly articulated to your partner that you aren’t sexually satisfied and that you need something to change? If not, your chances of fulfillment are slim. Blaming yourself doesn't make anything better; taking responsibility for dealing with it as a team does. Get in the habit of talking with your partner regularly about what's working for you and what isn't.