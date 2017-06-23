How To Kondo Your Way Out Of A Social Media Addiction

Most of us have a love-hate relationship with social media. We love the quick hits: updates, entertainment, likes, and the flood of gratifying dopamine they bring. What we don’t love, though, is the vast amount of time we spend on our phones, the social comparison that gets us down, or the information overload that leaves us drained.

It’s an interesting time to be alive, that’s for sure. We’re more connected than ever, but that connection has the potential to make us more disconnected than ever—from our friends, our loved ones, and the present moment. If we can keep our bearings in the midst of a sea of digital diversions, we can enjoy the pleasure they give us without being sucked under by the undercurrent of downsides they come with.

But how do we find balance in this fast-paced, digital world of ours? How do we benefit from the joys of technology while avoiding the pitfalls?

Well, joy—finding it, keeping it, and finding it again when you lose it—is a topic I’m rather obsessed with. (I even wrote a book about it.) Here’s my action plan for harnessing a joyful relationship with social media.