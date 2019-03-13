A Sign-By-Sign Guide To Breezing Through This Mercury Retrograde

It's Mercury retrograde time again—for the first time in 2019. Three or four times a year, Mercury passes the earth in its orbit. As it rounds the bend, Mercury slows down and appears to stop (station) and spin backward (retrograde). Of course, it really ISN'T moving backward, but much like two trains or cars passing each other, this creates the optical illusion that one (Mercury, in this case) is going backward.

Mercury rules technology, travel, and communication, so during Mercury retrograde, all of these things can go haywire. And with Mercury backing through Pisces, the sign of hidden agendas, illusions, and the imagination, it's no surprise that a high-profile college admissions scandal went public during this retrograde—right as Mercury locks into an explosive square with truth-teller Jupiter in Sagittarius, the sign that rules higher education.

Here's how your sign can cope in the potential crosshairs while Mercury backspins through Pisces: