Our hands aren't the only things that should be getting a diligent wash these days. The CDC recommends washing cloth face masks after every use, too. Tossing masks into the laundry machine (after removing them carefully and avoiding contact with eyes, nose, and mouth, of course) is the easiest way to do so. If you have a machine, you can wash masks in the same load as dirty clothes on a warm water setting.

Now that we're months into the pandemic, you may find that your masks are starting to show signs of wear and tear after all that thrashing around in a hot machine. That's why Dimitri Deheyn, Ph.D., a marine biology and ecotoxicology researcher at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, opts to hand-wash his masks instead.