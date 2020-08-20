The Case For Hand-Washing A Mask & How To Do So Thoroughly: An Ecotoxicologist Weighs In
Our hands aren't the only things that should be getting a diligent wash these days. The CDC recommends washing cloth face masks after every use, too. Tossing masks into the laundry machine (after removing them carefully and avoiding contact with eyes, nose, and mouth, of course) is the easiest way to do so. If you have a machine, you can wash masks in the same load as dirty clothes on a warm water setting.
Now that we're months into the pandemic, you may find that your masks are starting to show signs of wear and tear after all that thrashing around in a hot machine. That's why Dimitri Deheyn, Ph.D., a marine biology and ecotoxicology researcher at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, opts to hand-wash his masks instead.
How to effectively hand-wash a mask.
After spending years studying how microplastics shed from synthetic fabrics in the washing machine, Deheyn is a strong proponent of the good ole hand-wash—both for its environmental benefits and, perhaps more relevantly in the case of COVID, its gentleness on fabrics.
"As you shake them and wash them, the fibers will naturally stretch and, after one or two or three washes," Deheyn tells mbg of how cloth face masks fare in a machine. This means that a mask's fabric may become porous over time, making it more susceptible to germs. While the CDC has not voiced concern that washing machines negate the effectiveness of masks at all, Deheyn opts to take the cautious root and wash his by hand instead. Here's his routine:
- First, he lets his mask sit in a bath of warm water and detergent for a few minutes before scrubbing it thoroughly (Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends doing so for at least 20 seconds) and rinsing with warm water.
- Then comes the unconventional step: He holds his mask above a pot of boiling water for 30 seconds, allowing the steam to more thoroughly sanitize it. Research on pre-COVID flu strains found that they are killed in temperatures above 167°F, so the thought is that this step should help remove anything that didn't come off in the soaking phase.
- Finally, Deheyn will let his mask air-dry.
If you don't own a washing machine or are trying to save energy at home, hand washing can be an effective way to clean cloth masks—especially you let things get a little steamy. Just remember to dry your mask out completely before wearing it again, and always wash your hands after handling a dirty mask.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.