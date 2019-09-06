This Fun "Color Hunt" Doubles As A Lesson In Mindfulness

Gather all of your color-hunting images, objects, and notes together and keep them in one place so you can take stock of what you're drawn to, and identify any patterns that arise. Maybe you pick the same tomato red over and over again, or you're really feeling shades of green—or perhaps it's more general, such as loving subdued versions of colors. You will continue to grow this collection, but take a moment to reflect after doing this initial color hunt. You're learning to create your own system for inspiration.

Noticing the colors, patterns, shapes, and beauty around us is one way we can slowly change and grow. It's a practice that can increase and have a big impact on the way you live.

Based on an excerpt from Living With Color. Copyright © 2019 by Rebecca Atwood. Photographs copyright © 2019 by Sharon Radisch. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.