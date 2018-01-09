How To Give Yourself A Rejuvenating Spa-Quality Facial

If your first thought is you "don't have the time" to treat yourself, chances are you're incorrect. If you have even 20 minutes to spare, you have plenty of time to indulge in a super sensory and satisfying facial. The truth is that taking a few minutes out of every day is so important for health and well-being. These brief moments can make or break your relationship to the most important person in your life: you. Self-love can be built through self-care, little by little, day by day. It's what our Nourishing New Year is all about.

Today, natural beauty expert, esthetician, and holistic health coach Britta Plug shares the play-by-play, giving you the steps she swears by for her New York City clientele. She recommends exactly what steps to do (and what to skip), her favorite products, as well as the proper order of operations that yields the best, most glowing skin every time.

Instead of burying yourself in your Instagram feed, reclaim your time and give your face a little TLC. Here's how: