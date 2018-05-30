How To Get Your Kids To Eat Clean — And Love It

There are over 50 names for processed sugar, all of which create an inflammatory response in the body. Sugar is highly addictive, and it tastes really good, so weaning your kids off of it is especially difficult unless you swap it out for sugars that taste similar but don't inflame. Think pure maple syrup, refined coconut sugar, and stevia or monk fruit (the latter two are natural sweeteners rather than sugar), raw agave or raw honey. Here's how that works: Raw or naturally occurring sweeteners do not undergo the same refinement, allowing the molecular structure to stay true to nature.

These are not the sugars that cause inflammation (unless eaten in extremely large quantities—and even so, if swapped out with processed sugar, the body will always respond with regeneration rather than degeneration). These are excellent swaps that allow your kids to literally have their cake and eat it too.

My suggestion to you is to become a renegade researcher in identifying and swapping out processed sugar for healthier options. The end result will be a healthier, more energized, and more confident family. Here are some sneaky names for processed sugar that you might not know about: