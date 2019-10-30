How Your Company Can Help Reduce Global Carbon Emissions By Two-Thirds

Raise negotiations, conflict management between co-workers—there are many tough conversations that happen in the workplace. And just as we need to advocate for our individual rights, we can zoom out and think bigger about our collective needs in the office.

With the severity of our current climate crisis, asking questions about your company's sustainability efforts may be uncomfortable, but it's a much-needed way to spark action. If your company's sustainability efforts aren't meeting the expectations of what's best for our environment (or if there aren't any efforts at all), it may be time to speak up!

Going paperless and changing light bulbs are promising starts, but there's so much more that companies can do on a larger scale these days. Of course, you can't just approach your boss and say, "Let's be greener!" but you can assess the company's current initiatives and give concrete advice on how to jump-start sustainability efforts that will make a difference. Here are some ideas to get you started: