How To Get A Safe Manicure: What To Look For & What To Avoid

The products are what are more potentially harmful to a customer because that's what is living on the skin. So in terms of your own safety, this is where you'll want to pay attention.

"The most important being your base coat because that is what is touching your nail and seeping into the skin," says Abramcyk. The most basic to check: See if they are formaldehyde-free. "This is the most common ingredient in base coats, so even if a salon carries 8-free polishes, that doesn't mean the same thing across the board. They still might have formaldehyde in the base coat. But if the entire salon is formaldehyde-free, you are in a safe place."

The reason it's commonly in base coats? Often people want a strengthening agent, which is formaldehyde, but "it's not that great for you, it really doesn't work that well, and there are plenty of other formaldehyde-free base coats that work just as well," she says.

From there, you should be mindful of how clean the polish itself is ("because it's good to be clean," says Abramcyk), but it's not as vital since you have that base buffer. So, if you have a favorite shade that is 5-free, rather than, say, 8- or 10-free, you can still feel fine using it. However, Abramcyk notes that the two other ingredients you should really look out for are camphor (which is used to provide high shine) and toluene (for vibrant color).

The back bar products, too, are usually problematic. "It's expensive for salons to buy clean products as a back bar—and there is not that much out there to even buy in bulk," she says. "Unless being clean and natural is your primary focus, it's more cost-effective to go the easy route."

Any easy fix? Bring your own. Make a set of nail care essentials that you can use at your home between appointments, with remover, cuticle oil, lotion, base coat, and top coat. "It's just a simple way to make sure it's clean. Just grab it on your way out the door."