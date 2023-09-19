How To Get Rid Of That Dog Smell For Good
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
While you likely have a long list of things you love about your dog, its scent probably isn’t one of them. Whether it's the dreaded wet dog smell or ripe body odor, bad smells are pretty common among dogs. Luckily, you can take simple steps to keep your dog smelling fresh.
One of the first steps in getting rid of dog odor is to identify the source of the smell. It could be coming from your dog's fur, its bedding, or even the carpet in your home. Once you know where the odor is coming from, you can take steps to eliminate it. This might involve washing your dog more frequently, using an enzymatic cleaner on your carpets and furniture, or investing in an air purifier.
We’re sharing the details on why dogs often smell bad, how to tackle the issue, and the best odor-fighting shampoos to shop for.
What causes odor in dogs?
The main source of dog smell is the oils produced by their skin and fur. These oils can accumulate on surfaces and in fabrics, leading to a persistent odor. Additionally, dogs’ breath, urine, and feces can produce unfavorable smells.
Certain breeds of dogs may also have a stronger odor due to their skin and coat type. For example, breeds with long hair or folds in their skin, like Newfoundlands or bulldogs, may be more prone to odor.
How to prevent dog odor
Avoiding odor requires a multipronged approach:
Proper bath sessions
To keep your dog smelling fresh, it's important to give it proper baths. Use a dog-specific shampoo, following the instructions on the bottle. Be sure to rinse thoroughly to avoid leaving any residue that could cause skin irritation. Many dogs require a bath every four to six weeks, but this may vary depending on its breed and lifestyle.
Dog bed maintenance
Your dog's bedding can accumulate a lot of odors over time. To keep it smelling fresh, wash it regularly in hot water with a pet-friendly detergent. You can also add a cup of white vinegar to the wash cycle to help eliminate any lingering odors. Be sure to dry the bedding thoroughly before returning it to your dog's sleeping area.
Home cleaning
To get rid of any lingering dog smells in your home, it's important to clean your space regularly. Vacuum carpets and upholstery frequently to remove any pet hair and dander. Use a pet-specific cleaner to spot clean any accidents and wipe down surfaces with a mixture of water and vinegar. You can also use an air purifier to help eliminate any airborne allergens and odors.
In addition to all of the above, you may find it helpful to switch your dog’s shampoo to a formula made specifically for odor control. Below you can find details on the best shampoos for getting rid of dog smell, including the pros and cons of each.
The best shampoos to get rid of that dog smell:
Best shampoo with oatmeal: Pupper Shampoo
Pros
- Moisturizing formula
- Oatmeal scent
Cons
- Only one size available
Cost per ounce:$1.56
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription Discount:Yes
This deodorizing shampoo leaves behind the pleasant scent of oatmeal. You can pair it with the brand’s coordinating conditioner to leave your dog smelling fresh and feeling soft. This dog shampoo doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, and it’s 20% off when you sign up for a regular auto-shipment.
Best shampoo for extreme odors: Mossy Oak Xtreme Odor Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Made to neutralize extreme odors
- Made in the U.S.
Cons
- Brand does not specify which essential oils it contains
Cost per ounce:$0.81
Return Policy:1 year
Subscription Discount:Yes
Mossy Oak Extreme Odor Dog Shampoo is made for active dogs that like to spend time outdoors. It contains a combination of essential oils designed to neutralize intense odors, even from skunk spray. Customer reviewers have found that the shampoo lives up to its name. “The shampoo removes ANY odors from my fur babies,” one wrote. “One baby gets into some terribly stinky stuff outside, but the shampoo removes any unpleasant odors.”
Best scent: Nature's Specialties Smelly Pet Deodorizing Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Includes essential oils in the ingredients
Cons
- Brand doesn’t disclose all the ingredients in the shampoo
Cost per ounce:$0.81
Return Policy:1 year
Subscription Discount:Yes
This shampoo promises to eliminate tough odors like skunk spray, but you can also use it to get rid of smoke odor, wet dog odor, or potent body odor. The shampoo contains deodorizing enzymes, aloe vera, essential oils, a light fragrance, and vitamin E to leave your dog soft and sweet-smelling. It’s also suitable for cats, and helps with undercoat removal, which is a plus if your dog is prone to a lot of shedding. You can apply the shampoo as is or dilute it in water, depending on the severity of the stink you’re dealing with.
Best value: Petkin Odor-Away Citrus Scent Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Large 32-oz bottle
- Made for dogs and cats of all ages
Cons
- The citrus scent is rather strong
Cost per ounce:$0.24
Return Policy:1 year
Subscription Discount:Yes
Petkin Odor-Away Citrus Scent Dog Shampoo gets rid of odors and leaves behind a fresh citrus scent. It comes in a large 32-ounce bottle, eliminating the need to make frequent repurchases. The dog shampoo contains oatmeal and vitamin E to soften your dog’s fur while it deep cleans. It’s intended for dogs and cats of all ages, which is a perk if you have multiple pets that tend to become stinky.
Best for ongoing odor control: Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Multiple scent options
- Acts as a conditioner
Cons
- One size option
Cost per ounce:$0.69
Return Policy:1 year
Subscription Discount:Yes
This formula is specifically made to get rid of odors without resulting in a wet dog smell. It comes in lavender or melon burst scents, and acts as both a shampoo and conditioner. Its ingredient list features charcoal to provide a deep clean as well as soothing aloe vera. Customer reviewers appreciate the way the 2-in-1 smells, and find that it lathers well.
Comparing the best dog shampoos for smell
|Product
|Cost
|Price per ounce
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Dog Shampoo
|$25.00
|$1.56
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Mossy Oak Xtreme Odor Dog Shampoo
|$12.99
|$0.81
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Nature's Specialties Smelly Pet Deodorizing Dog Shampoo
|$15.99
|$1.00
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Petkin Odor-Away Citrus Scent Dog Shampoo
|$7.99
|$0.24
|33.8 oz
|TRUE
|Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo
|$7.99
|$0.50
|16 oz
|TRUE
The takeaway
Regular baths, cleaning your home, and maintaining proper ventilation can help you ensure your dog stays fresh. Switching your dog’s shampoo to an odor-fighting formula can also make a difference. These options contain powerful odor-fighting ingredients, providing a deep clean and promoting soft fur.