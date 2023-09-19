How To Get Rid Of Dog Dandruff
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best splurge: Pupper Dog Shampoo
- Best shampoo with charcoal: Kin+kind Dog Shampoo
- Best scent: Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs
- Best for dogs and cats: NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats
- Best 2-in-1: Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner
Just like their owners, dogs can get dandruff, experiencing the tiny, white flakes that are often accompanied with itchy skin. While it might not be a cause for major concern, it’s worth addressing to ensure your pet is comfortable and able to maintain a healthy coat.
Just like in humans, dry skin can lead to dandruff in dogs. When the skin becomes too dry, it can lead to flaking and shedding of dead skin cells, resulting in dandruff. And environmental factors, seasonal changes, excessive bathing, and poor grooming practices can all contribute to dry skin.
It’s also possible that a yeast overgrowth is behind your pet’s dandruff. Malassezia is a type of fungus that naturally resides on the skin of dogs. However, an overgrowth of the yeast can lead to skin issues, including dandruff. Yeast thrives in warm, humid environments, and it can proliferate when the skin's natural balance is disrupted. Allergies, immune system problems, and other underlying health conditions can contribute to yeast overgrowth.
Simply switching your dog’s shampoo1 may help address the issue. However, if the flaking persists, it's best to consult a vet. They can examine your dog's skin, ask about its medical history, and possibly perform tests to identify any underlying issues such as allergies, infections, or systemic conditions. Based on their evaluation, they can recommend appropriate treatments, which might include specialized shampoos, dietary changes, supplements, or medications.
If you’d like to try switching your dog’s shampoo as a first step, these are the best options to choose from.
How to choose the best shampoo for dogs with dandruff
Here's a breakdown of what to look for when choosing a shampoo to manage your dog’s dandruff.
Skin Sensitivity and Coat Type: Dogs have different skin types and coat textures. If your dog has sensitive skin or specific coat characteristics (long, short, curly, etc.), look for a shampoo formulated to address those needs. Hypoallergenic or moisturizing shampoos might be suitable for sensitive skin, while breed-specific shampoos can cater to different coat types.
Ingredients: Check for ingredients that can moisturize and soothe the skin while promoting a healthy coat. Look for ingredients like oatmeal or aloe vera, which soothe and moisturize, or salicylic acid, which is often used in medicated dog shampoos to exfoliate the skin and remove flakes.
Fragrance: Some dogs are sensitive to strong scents. Opt for a shampoo with a mild and dog-friendly fragrance. Unscented options are also available if your dog has a particularly sensitive nose.
Effectiveness: User feedback can provide valuable insights. Read reviews and product descriptions to get an idea of how effective the shampoo is in addressing the specific issues you're targeting.
Additional Features: Some shampoos offer extra benefits like detangling, coat brightening, or conditioning. Choose these features based on your dog's specific requirements.
Environmental Impact: Look for shampoos that are environmentally friendly and come in recyclable or biodegradable packaging.
Price: While quality is essential, also consider your budget. There are shampoos available at various price points, so you can find one that meets your dog's needs without breaking the bank.
Best splurge: Pupper Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Softens fur
- 20% discount when you sign up for a subscription
Cons
- Expensive
Key Ingredients:Colloidal oatmealgreen tea extracthoney
Cost per ounce:$1.56
Return Policy:30 days
Pupper offers a variety of supplements, food, and grooming supplies for dogs. Its shampoo is designed for dogs with dry, itchy skin, with soothing and moisturizing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and green tea extract. While the shampoo is on the pricier side, it’s 20% off when you sign up for a subscription that ships every 15, 30, 45, or 60 days.
Best shampoo with charcoal: Kin+kind Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Contains aloe for softer skin
- Low cost per ounce
Cons
- Some reviewers find the patchouli scent overwhelming
Key Ingredients:Activated charcoalaloe
Cost per ounce:$1.25
Return Policy:30 days
This tear-free formula provides a deep clean with the help of activated charcoal. It’s hand-mixed in the U.S. with non-GMO, USDA-certified organic ingredients. Apart from providing a deep clean, it’s formulated to brighten your dog’s coat while eliminating odor.
Advertisement
Best scent: Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs
Pros
- Pleasant scent
- Made with U.S.-sourced ingredients
Cons
- No discounted subscription option
Key Ingredients:Rosemary oilwitch hazel
Cost per ounce:$1.25
Return Policy:30 days
Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs is an option for those who prefer to use natural products on their dogs. It has an island mist scent and is produced in Kentucky with ingredients sourced in the U.S. The ingredients include aloe vera and witch hazel, which has anti-inflammatory effects that may reduce itching.
Best for dogs and cats: NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats
Pros
- Good for cats and dogs
Cons
- Non-returnable
Key Ingredients:Alkyldimethylbenzyl Ammonium ChlorideTetradecyl Trimethyl Ammonium Bromide
Cost per ounce:$1.62
Return Policy:Non-returnable
This shampoo is formulated to soothe itching from hot spots, skin allergies, and bacterial infections in cats or dogs that are at least six weeks old. NaturVet produces its products in a cGMP-complaint facility, meaning it adheres to quality standards enforced by the FDA. The brand also has its ingredients tested three times by a third-party lab to ensure they meet their certificate of analysis (COA) claims.
Advertisement
Best 2-in-1: Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner
Pros
- Calming lavender and scent
- Bottle features a pump for easy dispensing
Cons
- 2-in-1 formula may not be moisturizing enough
Key Ingredients:Panthenol
Cost per ounce:$0.37
Return Policy:30 days
Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner promises to simultaneously clean, deodorize, condition, detangle, moisturize, and strengthen your dog’s coat. It features a lavender and mint scent that’s won over customer reviewers, and it doesn’t contain parabens, alcohols, or dyes.
Comparing our top picks
|Product
|Cost
|Price per ounce
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Dog Shampoo
|$25.00
|$1.56
|16 oz
|TRUE
|kin+kind Dog Shampoo
|$14.99
|$1.25
|12 oz
|TRUE
|Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs
|$20.00
|$1.25
|16 oz
|TRUE
|NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats
|$12.99
|$1.62
|8 oz
|TRUE
|Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner
|$11.69
|$0.37
|32 oz
|TRUE
The takeaway
Effectively addressing your dog’s dandruff can allow your pet to lead a happier and healthier life. We read through ingredient lists and customer reviews to help you find the best shampoos for managing dandruff in dogs. Remember to consult your veterinarian for personalized guidance, especially if the issue persists.