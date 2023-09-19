Skip to content
How To Get Rid Of Dog Dandruff

Brooke V.
September 19, 2023
How to choose dog dandruff shampoos
Best dog dandruff shampoos
Comparing top picks
Our favorite shampoos for getting rid of dog dandruff:

Just like their owners, dogs can get dandruff, experiencing the tiny, white flakes that are often accompanied with itchy skin. While it might not be a cause for major concern, it’s worth addressing to ensure your pet is comfortable and able to maintain a healthy coat.

Just like in humans, dry skin can lead to dandruff in dogs. When the skin becomes too dry, it can lead to flaking and shedding of dead skin cells, resulting in dandruff. And environmental factors, seasonal changes, excessive bathing, and poor grooming practices can all contribute to dry skin. 

It’s also possible that a yeast overgrowth is behind your pet’s dandruff. Malassezia is a type of fungus that naturally resides on the skin of dogs. However, an overgrowth of the yeast can lead to skin issues, including dandruff. Yeast thrives in warm, humid environments, and it can proliferate when the skin's natural balance is disrupted. Allergies, immune system problems, and other underlying health conditions can contribute to yeast overgrowth.

Simply switching your dog’s shampoo1 may help address the issue. However, if the flaking persists, it's best to consult a vet. They can examine your dog's skin, ask about its medical history, and possibly perform tests to identify any underlying issues such as allergies, infections, or systemic conditions. Based on their evaluation, they can recommend appropriate treatments, which might include specialized shampoos, dietary changes, supplements, or medications.

If you’d like to try switching your dog’s shampoo as a first step, these are the best options to choose from.

How to choose the best shampoo for dogs with dandruff

Here's a breakdown of what to look for when choosing a shampoo to manage your dog’s dandruff.

Skin Sensitivity and Coat Type: Dogs have different skin types and coat textures. If your dog has sensitive skin or specific coat characteristics (long, short, curly, etc.), look for a shampoo formulated to address those needs. Hypoallergenic or moisturizing shampoos might be suitable for sensitive skin, while breed-specific shampoos can cater to different coat types.

Ingredients: Check for ingredients that can moisturize and soothe the skin while promoting a healthy coat. Look for ingredients like oatmeal or aloe vera, which soothe and moisturize, or salicylic acid, which is often used in medicated dog shampoos to exfoliate the skin and remove flakes.

Fragrance: Some dogs are sensitive to strong scents. Opt for a shampoo with a mild and dog-friendly fragrance. Unscented options are also available if your dog has a particularly sensitive nose.

Effectiveness: User feedback can provide valuable insights. Read reviews and product descriptions to get an idea of how effective the shampoo is in addressing the specific issues you're targeting. 

Additional Features: Some shampoos offer extra benefits like detangling, coat brightening, or conditioning. Choose these features based on your dog's specific requirements.

Environmental Impact: Look for shampoos that are environmentally friendly and come in recyclable or biodegradable packaging.

Price: While quality is essential, also consider your budget. There are shampoos available at various price points, so you can find one that meets your dog's needs without breaking the bank.

Best splurge: Pupper Dog Shampoo

:
view on Pupper

Pros

  • Softens fur
  • 20% discount when you sign up for a subscription

Cons

  • Expensive

Key Ingredients:

Colloidal oatmealgreen tea extracthoney

Cost per ounce:

$1.56

Return Policy:

30 days

Pupper offers a variety of supplements, food, and grooming supplies for dogs. Its shampoo is designed for dogs with dry, itchy skin, with soothing and moisturizing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and green tea extract. While the shampoo is on the pricier side, it’s 20% off when you sign up for a subscription that ships every 15, 30, 45, or 60 days.  

Best shampoo with charcoal: Kin+kind Dog Shampoo

:
view on Amazon

Pros

  • Contains aloe for softer skin
  • Low cost per ounce

Cons

  • Some reviewers find the patchouli scent overwhelming

Key Ingredients:

Activated charcoalaloe

Cost per ounce:

$1.25

Return Policy:

30 days

This tear-free formula provides a deep clean with the help of activated charcoal. It’s hand-mixed in the U.S. with non-GMO, USDA-certified organic ingredients. Apart from providing a deep clean, it’s formulated to brighten your dog’s coat while eliminating odor. 

Best scent: Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs

:
view on Amazon

Pros

  • Pleasant scent
  • Made with U.S.-sourced ingredients

Cons

  • No discounted subscription option

Key Ingredients:

Rosemary oilwitch hazel

Cost per ounce:

$1.25

Return Policy:

30 days

Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs is an option for those who prefer to use natural products on their dogs. It has an island mist scent and is produced in Kentucky with ingredients sourced in the U.S. The ingredients include aloe vera and witch hazel, which has anti-inflammatory effects that may reduce itching

Best for dogs and cats: NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats

:
view on Amazon

Pros

  • Good for cats and dogs

Cons

  • Non-returnable

Key Ingredients:

Alkyldimethylbenzyl Ammonium ChlorideTetradecyl Trimethyl Ammonium Bromide

Cost per ounce:

$1.62

Return Policy:

Non-returnable

This shampoo is formulated to soothe itching from hot spots, skin allergies, and bacterial infections in cats or dogs that are at least six weeks old. NaturVet produces its products in a cGMP-complaint facility, meaning it adheres to quality standards enforced by the FDA. The brand also has its ingredients tested three times by a third-party lab to ensure they meet their certificate of analysis (COA) claims.

Best 2-in-1: Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

:
view on Amazon

Pros

  • Calming lavender and scent
  • Bottle features a pump for easy dispensing

Cons

  • 2-in-1 formula may not be moisturizing enough

Key Ingredients:

Panthenol

Cost per ounce:

$0.37

Return Policy:

30 days

Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner promises to simultaneously clean, deodorize, condition, detangle, moisturize, and strengthen your dog’s coat. It features a lavender and mint scent that’s won over customer reviewers, and it doesn’t contain parabens, alcohols, or dyes.

Comparing our top picks

ProductCostPrice per ounceSizeAutoship option
Pupper Dog Shampoo$25.00$1.5616 oz TRUE
kin+kind Dog Shampoo$14.99$1.2512 ozTRUE
Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs$20.00$1.2516 ozTRUE
NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats$12.99$1.628 oz TRUE
Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner$11.69$0.3732 ozTRUE

The takeaway

Effectively addressing your dog’s dandruff can allow your pet to lead a happier and healthier life. We read through ingredient lists and customer reviews to help you find the best shampoos for managing dandruff in dogs. Remember to consult your veterinarian for personalized guidance, especially if the issue persists.

