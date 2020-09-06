According to the Enneagram, each personality type has its own way of dealing with uncertainty. And in a time as chaotic as the one we're in right now, knowing your type can provide another piece of information about how to navigate the world with a little more ease.

Here are the nine personality types of the Enneagram and the mindset shift each one can make at the end of this summer to ensure their best (and hopefully last) fall and winter in the age of COVID-19.