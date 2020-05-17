Vitamin D is an essential nutrient, meaning that the body needs it to function smoothly but doesn't produce enough of it on its own. That's where the sun usually comes in: When UVB rays from sunlight hit the skin, it stimulates the production of vitamin D3 in the body, which supports immunity, helps us absorb calcium and phosphorus, and maintains healthy blood pressure. Those who are deficient in vitamin D run a higher risk of developing heart disease, autoimmune disease, and some cancers. (According to the NIH, anyone with less than 20 ng/mL vitamin D in the blood runs a risk of deficiency.)

It's pretty amazing to consider that the sun is responsible for setting off such a crucial process, and it's another reminder that humans and nature depend on one another to thrive. Unfortunately, this also means that a lot of people—even those of us who live in sunny climates—are deficient in vitamin D since as a society we tend to spend a lot of time indoors.

A 2011 poll estimated that 41.6% of Americans were deficient in the vitamin, with older people and those who have darker skin being at an even higher risk for a deficiency. Remember 2011? That was a year we could go outside without thinking twice about it! Now that so many of us are staying home for the sake of our health and the health of others, getting enough vitamin D has become even more of a challenge.