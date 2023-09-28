How To Get A Dog To Stop Biting
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical professional.
Dogs are known for their endearing habits, like the way they get excited to greet their owners or snuggle in for cuddles. However, they can also develop habits that aren’t so charming, like biting.
It's natural for puppies to explore the world with their mouths, and occasional nips may be part of play. But it’s best to address and curb biting behaviors sooner rather than later.
Whether you're a first-time dog owner or someone who has lived alongside dogs for years, here’s how to address biting, including products that can help.
What causes dogs to bite?
Dogs may bite for various reasons, and understanding these underlying causes can help you prevent biting behaviors. A dog's breed, individual personality, past experiences, and environment can all influence its propensity to bite. Here are some common reasons why dogs might resort to biting:
Playful behavior: As mentioned, dogs often use their mouths to explore the world and engage in play. While play biting is normal among puppies and young dogs, it's important to train them to differentiate between gentle play and painful bites.
Fear and anxiety: A fearful or anxious dog might resort to biting as a defense mechanism. Dogs may feel threatened by new people, environments, or situations.
Territorial instincts: Dogs are naturally protective of their territory, whether it's their home, toys, or even their humans. They might bite to defend what they perceive as their territory.
Lack of socialization: Insufficient exposure to other dogs, animals, and people during the critical socialization period in a puppy's life can lead to fear-based behaviors, including biting.
Resource guarding: Dogs can become possessive of their food, toys, or other valuable items. This may lead to aggressive behaviors, including biting, to protect these resources.
What can stop dogs from biting?
You may want to try calming supplements to curb your dog’s biting, depending on the cause behind the habit. The chews are often formulated to help reduce anxiety, stress, and nervous behavior in dogs, which can all cause a dog to bite.
Many calming chews incorporate hemp CBD, a compound in the hemp plant with a range of potential health benefits. While the chews may be effective, it’s worth noting that research on the anxiety-relieving potential of CBD in dogs is mixed. For example, a 2020 study1 published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science found that CBD didn’t have an anti-anxiety effect in dogs exposed to fireworks. However, a study published in the same journal this year found that dogs that took CBD then spent time alone or on a car ride had reduced indicators of stress, like levels of the hormone cortisol, heart rate, and whining
Some calming dog chews also incorporate L-theanine, an amino acid that’s been linked to stress reduction in humans. The benefits may apply to dogs as well. One 2015 study 2published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior found that dogs with anxiety triggered by storms that took L-theanine chews displayed less severe drooling, panting, pacing, and hiding, compared to when they hadn’t taken the supplements.
If you’ve noticed that your dog tends to bite you after anxiety- or stress-inducing situations, calming supplements may be worth a try. We’ve put together a list of the best options to choose from.
Best beef-flavored chews: Pupper Calming Soft Chew
Pros
- Contain L-theanine, chamomile, and ashwagandha
- Discounted subscription option
Cons
- Melatonin can cause drowsiness
Key Ingredients:L-theanineashwagandhamelatonin
Subscription Discount:Yes
This calming chew supplement is made for dogs that have stress or bouts of anxiousness around events like thunderstorms and fireworks, or separation from their owners. The chews are made with L-theanine and chamomile, which has been linked to supporting calm in studies on mice. They also have ashwagandha, an herb that seems to reduce support calm in dogs, and as well as melatonin, which also promotes mental ease.
Best chicken CBD oil: Penguin CBD Dog Oil
Pros
- Two potency options
- Simple ingredient list
Cons
- Lack of flavor options
Key Ingredients:Broad-spectrum CBD
Subscription Discount:Yes
This CBD oil features broad-spectrum hemp extract, which means it has other potentially beneficial cannabinoids alongside CBD, but the THC is completely filtered out. Penguin grows its own hemp in Oregon without using pesticides. It uses CO2 extraction to extract CBD from the plants, which is widely considered a superior extraction method in terms of environmental impact and purity of the end product. Penguin's CBD oil is offered in two strengths: 150mg and 300mg.
Best salmon CBD oil: Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil
Pros
- Salmon flavor
- Discounts when you buy multiple bottles
Cons
- Lack of customer reviews
Key Ingredients:Broad-spectrum CBD
Subscription Discount:Yes
Elm & Rye offers a salmon-flavored CBD oil for dogs. The bottle contains up to 30 servings of a strong dose of 10mg servings of broad-spectrum hemp CBD. The brand offers products for humans as well, so you can take the opportunity to stock up if you like taking CBD yourself.
Best value: Penelope’s Bloom Stress and Anxiety Bundle
Pros
- Bundle gives you the opportunity to test multiple products
- Made in the U.S.
Cons
- No subscription discount option
Key Ingredients:Full-spectrum CBD
Subscription Discount:No
This bundle from Penelope’s Bloom includes a range of CBD products that may help calm your dog and reduce its urge to bite. It includes CBD treats for stress and anxiety, CBD oil, and a CBD balm. Each comes in multiple strengths, so you can customize your bundle based on your dog’s size. The treats contain CBD, chamomile and L-theanine while the oil contains CBD oil and chamomile oil. The CBD products incorporate full-spectrum hemp CBD, meaning they have less than 0.3% of THC by dry weight.
Best poultry-flavored chews: Honest Paws Calm Hemp Soft Chews
Key Ingredients:L-theanineFull-spectrum CBDL-tryptophan
Subscription Discount:Yes
These chews combine full-spectrum hemp CBD oil with L-theanine to promote calm in your pup.* Not only do these chews have the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal—meaning the brand is subject to biennial third-party tests to ensure quality control and accurate labeling—but they have a 30-day money back guarantee.
Comparing calming products
|Product
|Cost
|Potency
|Servings
|Subscription option
|Pupper Calming Soft Chew
|$25.00
|N/A
|30
|TRUE
|Penguin CBD Dog Oil
|$40.00
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil
|$44.99
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|Penelope’s Bloom Stress and Anxiety Bundle
|$39.98
|Gentle
|30
|FALSE
|Honest Paws Calm Hemp Chews
|$39.95
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
The takeaway
There are many reasons why a dog may start biting, but if you think stress and anxiety are to blame, calming supplements may be worth a try. The options contain ingredients like L-theanine and CBD oil and come from companies that value quality and transparency.*
