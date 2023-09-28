how to get a dog to stop biting

Many calming chews incorporate hemp CBD, a compound in the hemp plant with a range of potential health benefits. While the chews may be effective, it’s worth noting that research on the anxiety-relieving potential of CBD in dogs is mixed. For example, a 2020 study1 published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science found that CBD didn’t have an anti-anxiety effect in dogs exposed to fireworks. However, a study published in the same journal this year found that dogs that took CBD then spent time alone or on a car ride had reduced indicators of stress, like levels of the hormone cortisol, heart rate, and whining