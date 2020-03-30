Now is a good time to undertake some more time-consuming cooking methods, like roasting vegetables. It's also a great way to take your frozen vegetables and make them something tasty—but it's a little different from roasting fresh vegetables. Knudsen shared her strategy for getting crisp, flavorful veggies in the oven, even from frozen options.

"As always preheat your oven to the desired temperature," she told mindbodygreen, "But instead of throwing the frozen veggies directly on the pan and putting it right in the oven, heat up the pan with the cooking oil in the oven first. Once that's nice and toasty, take it out, toss the veggies on it, and then put the pan back in the oven to cook. This should help the texture of the vegetables be more crispy than soggy."