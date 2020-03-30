mindbodygreen

Functional Food

How To Get All The Nutrition You Need From Any Pantry Staple: 7 RD-Approved Tips

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Plastic free organization for the pantry - Flour, Beans, Chickpeas, Lentils, and Canned Asparagus

March 30, 2020 — 9:10 AM

By now, you've probably started to adapt to cooking from your pantry, but limiting your shopping trips may mean you've been eating less fresh produce than you'd like. This doesn't have to mean that the nutrition of your meals goes by the wayside though. We spoke to dietitians about their favorite strategies and meal ideas to boost the nutrition of anything you eat—even in isolation.

1. Add greens powder to...anything, really.

organic veggies+

Finally, a great-tasting greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

The great thing about a greens powder is it's easy to add to anything, at any time of day. Breakfast? Add it to a morning smoothie, made with frozen produce and shelf-stable nut milk. Afternoon snack? Sprinkle it on some popcorn. Lunch and dinner? Mix it into beans, soup, stews, or add it to a sauce or salad dressing. Look for one with a mild flavor and for even more nutrition, find one boosted by organic sea veggies, which will add hard-to-find essential nutrients including magnesium, calcium, iron, and vitamin C.

Article continues below

2. Think about dried options other than beans and grains.

You've probably got canned and frozen veggies on the brain, but what about dried ones? The world of dried fruits and veggies isn't just for snacking or oatmeal-raisin cookies—it's a great place to seek out more flavor for your favorite meals.

"One pantry item I've been loving is sun-dried tomatoes," said Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN. "I love the flavor and texture. I've been throwing them in my veggie egg scrambles, using them in paninis, and adding to some pasta salads."

3. Get roasting.

Now is a good time to undertake some more time-consuming cooking methods, like roasting vegetables. It's also a great way to take your frozen vegetables and make them something tasty—but it's a little different from roasting fresh vegetables. Knudsen shared her strategy for getting crisp, flavorful veggies in the oven, even from frozen options.

"As always preheat your oven to the desired temperature," she told mindbodygreen, "But instead of throwing the frozen veggies directly on the pan and putting it right in the oven, heat up the pan with the cooking oil in the oven first. Once that's nice and toasty, take it out, toss the veggies on it, and then put the pan back in the oven to cook. This should help the texture of the vegetables be more crispy than soggy."

Article continues below

4. Cook to eat, not to meal prep.

One routine you may want to break is your Sunday meal prep date. According to Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN, "For all veggies and food, for maximum nutrient retention, it's best to eat soon after cooking." If you are batch cooking, she recommends stopping just short of fully cooking vegetables to retain more of their nutritional value, even with reheating them.

That's not to say you shouldn't do any prep at all, though. "Having lots of vegetables that are ready to eat increases the chances that my family and I will actually eat them," Cannon shared. So when you do have a chance to get fresh produce, consider chopping it up and portioning it so you're more likely to eat it, as a snack or part of a meal.

5. Soak your grains.

Grains are a great base for many pantry-sourced dishes, but now's the time to make sure you're making the most of their nutritional value. Plus, you've probably got the time to add this practice to your cooking routine now.

"When cooking grains, it's best to soak them in water overnight," said Cannon. "Soaking grains enhances the bioavailability/absorption of certain nutrients, including vitamins C and A, B vitamins and iron, calcium, and zinc." As a bonus, soaking grains can also help with digestion. Set them up with enough water that there's just about an inch over the top, and leave them for at least eight hours before rinsing them to cook.

Article continues below

6. If you can get fresh produce, do—and then freeze some.

It seems like while some stores are cleared out of canned and frozen goods, others are lacking in fresh produce. If you are able to get fresh produce, it's always a good option to freeze it yourself rather than buying it frozen. Plus, it'll free up space in your probably crowded fridge.

"My goal is to always get in a least one to two servings of vegetables for lunch," said Knudsen, "and even more at dinner. I've been buying a lot of fresh produce that I know I can freeze for later if I can't get to eating it all when it's fresh."

7. If you buy canned foods, this is what to look for.

If your local shop is one that's lacking in fresh produce, there's no reason frozen and canned options can't be healthy. "Always look for unseasoned and unsalted options and add your own flavoring at home," said Knudsen.

Cannon recommended also soaking your beans, canned ones included, overnight, before storing them in BPA-free containers of your own to pair with whole grains and nuts or seeds. "With all these ingredients on hand, it's much easier to whip up a nutritious meal," she said.

If it's inspiration you need for meals while staying home, we've also consulted dietitians about their favorite ways to use their canned goods—everything from fish to beans to veggies. And if it feels like you need more simple things (with fewer ingredients), these recipes come together with only six ingredients—or less.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Boost Your At-Home Nutrition? What To Know About Greens Powder

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Boost Your At-Home Nutrition? What To Know About Greens Powder
Recipes

Try These Vegan No-Bake Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend

Rachel Conners
Try These Vegan No-Bake Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Heteroflexible? Here's What To Know

Kim Wong-Shing
What Does It Mean To Be Heteroflexible? Here's What To Know
Meditation

A 20-Minute Guided Meditation For Times Of Uncertainty Or Unknown

Rock-Star Shaman Alyson Charles
A 20-Minute Guided Meditation For Times Of Uncertainty Or Unknown
Integrative Health

The 4 Ways mbg's Co-Founder Is Handling Unprecedented Anxiety

Colleen Wachob
The 4 Ways mbg's Co-Founder Is Handling Unprecedented Anxiety
Beauty

The 7 Best Skin Care Ingredients To Look For For Healthy Aging

Andrea Jordan
The 7 Best Skin Care Ingredients To Look For For Healthy Aging
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work

Alexa Erickson
Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work
Personal Growth

WFH Doesn't Have To Be Lonely: 5 Ways To Stay Connected In Isolation

Chester Elton & Adrian Gostick
WFH Doesn't Have To Be Lonely: 5 Ways To Stay Connected In Isolation
Integrative Health

How To Control Blood Sugar Levels Amid COVID-19, From A Diabetes Expert

Roy Taylor, M.D.
How To Control Blood Sugar Levels Amid COVID-19, From A Diabetes Expert
Beauty

5 Antioxidants To Help Support Your Skin's Defense Against The Sun

Rebecca Dancer
5 Antioxidants To Help Support Your Skin's Defense Against The Sun
Change-Makers

6 Positive News Stories To Brighten Up Your Day Amid COVID-19

Christina Coughlin
6 Positive News Stories To Brighten Up Your Day Amid COVID-19
Routines

Want To Master A Headstand? Here's Exactly How To Do This Yoga Pose Safely

Jenny McCoy
Want To Master A Headstand? Here's Exactly How To Do This Yoga Pose Safely
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-get-all-nutrition-you-need-from-any-pantry-staple

Your article and new folder have been saved!