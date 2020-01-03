Made A Resolution To Volunteer More In 2020? Read This First

Before joining a project, volunteers should think honestly about the skills they already have and look for opportunities where those skills can best be utilized—whether that's building, planting, or even accounting and financial services. "We always say that the best volunteer project for your 55-year-old aunt who is an accountant would not be the best fit for your 17-year-old niece," says volunteer trainer, educator, and author Claire Bennett, who literally wrote the book on volunteering abroad. Matching your skill set to your volunteer work helps ensure that the communities you're serving will benefit. It also often makes for a more enjoyable experience and one that you'll be more likely to sign up for again.

Bennett also encourages volunteers to be honest about their personal motivations for volunteering. "Try to identify a combination of motivations that relate to both what you want to give and gain from the experience," she recommends. Another thing to consider is how exposure to other people's trauma might affect you, according to Grace Kennedy, a longtime volunteer who works with a variety of nonprofits via her eponymous communications firm. "You may feel passionately motivated to help a certain cause, but if you are triggered or affected by past traumas, it is best to avoid working with populations that will negatively impact your recovery," says Kennedy.