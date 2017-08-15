Meditate. Exercise. Call a friend. These are all fairly easy things to do when you’re feeling a bit down and looking for relief. But what about when times are hard? I mean, really hard? How do you find joy when you’re in the midst of grief, going through a scary transition, or facing a challenge you’re not sure how to overcome?

Many of us have faced times like these—situations that bring us to our knees, sobbing into a pillow late into the night. In these moments, joy seems like a distant dream.

But believe it or not, it is possible.

I have survived, and thrived, through some very dark times: poverty, illness, heartbreak, loss, excruciating fear. And I’ve learned that for better or worse, shocking events shake things up and start a new era, and our biggest breakthroughs are usually waiting on the other side of a breakdown. These are the small steps that have brought me closer to joy through hardship. May they do the same for you the next time you find yourself screaming into that pillow.