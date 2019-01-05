How To Cultivate The Confidence To Do That Big Thing That Scares You In The New Year

But the ultimate trick to building confidence? Feel the fear and do the scary thing anyway—and in doing so, with all due respect, prove the fears wrong. Which, by the way, is not the same as holding your breath, closing your eyes, saying a prayer, and diving headfirst off the sheer cliff face. After all, fear and anxiety (the emotions that stop us from diving headfirst into what we perceive as being dangerous situations) exist to keep us alert and to sharpen our senses. They exist to help us gather information about the nature of the danger we're facing, and then choose whatever action will protect us. My mildly tense outlook? It's also what keeps me alert and focused, helping me walk life's tightrope with grace and without having a meltdown every five minutes. These days, thanks to my Sober Curiosity, my meditation practice, and the resulting emotional intelligence I've developed, it's often little more than "background noise."

Action (the doing it anyway part of the above equation) is the key piece when it comes to resolving feelings of fear and consequently proving to ourselves that "I got this"—thus cultivating the confidence, or self-belief, that I also got this the next time I am faced with said "dangerous" situation.

Excerpted from Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol. Copyright © 2018 by Ruby Warrington. Reprinted with permission by HarperOne, a division of HarperCollinsPublishers.