Makeup has no rules, and you can go ahead and pop on any shade of fuchsia you please. But if you've ever said something like, “Pink just isn’t my color!” or perhaps, “I could never pull off a pink lipstick,” just know this: You might be wearing a shade of pink that clashes with your natural undertones.

If you’re looking for a bit of guidance, you're in luck: Below, a professional makeup artist breaks down which shades of pink will compliment each undertone profile. Everyone can pull off pink; you just have to find your favorite shade.