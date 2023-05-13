Each Undertone Has A Complimentary Shade Of Pink—What's Yours?
Makeup has no rules, and you can go ahead and pop on any shade of fuchsia you please. But if you've ever said something like, “Pink just isn’t my color!” or perhaps, “I could never pull off a pink lipstick,” just know this: You might be wearing a shade of pink that clashes with your natural undertones.
If you’re looking for a bit of guidance, you're in luck: Below, a professional makeup artist breaks down which shades of pink will compliment each undertone profile. Everyone can pull off pink; you just have to find your favorite shade.
What shade of pink compliments each skin undertone?
A quick refresher on skin undertones below:
- Cool: Those with cool undertones have a pink, red, or blue base
- Warm: On the contrary, warm undertones have a yellow, gold, or peach hues in their skin
- Neutral: Finally, we have neutral undertones—folks with both red and yellow tones in their skin
Now, when choosing a lip color, you'll first want to decide how rich you want the pigment. Does your outfit call for a light, playful pink? Maybe a deeper, sultry shade? After that, you can dive into the nuances.
Additionally, your skin tone may influence your favorite shade. Below, find a few options for cool and warm undertones in a range of depths from makeup artist Stevie Adams, director of education and events at Saie Beauty.
Warm undertones
- Light: Soft peach
- Medium: Sun-kissed terracotta
- Deep: Bright coral
Cool undertones
- Light: Soft, pale pink
- Medium: Dusty rose
- Deep: Bright berry
You might be thinking: What about neutral undertones? Well, those who fall into this category are quite lucky, as any shade will generally mesh well with a neutral undertone.
That being said, “I would pair [your lip color] with the outfit and the rest of the makeup look to make sure warm and cool tones don't clash,” Adams notes.
So if you’re not matching your lip color shade to your individual undertone, match it to the undertone of your outfit or the rest of your makeup look.
The best pink lip products
The takeaway
If you think pink isn’t your color, you probably have been using a shade that clashes with your undertone. In general, cool undertones should look for rose and berry shades, while warm undertones will want a peach or coral lip color. For more guidance on getting to know your undertone and how to find the best lipsticks for you, check out this guide.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.