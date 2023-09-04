how to fatten up a dog

Beyond an inadequate diet, various factors can contribute to a dog becoming underweight, from parasites1 to gastrointestinal disorders, so it’s important to check with your dog’s vet if your pet is underweight. They can also pinpoint any underlying issues that may be to blame, and how to best address them. When diet alone is to blame, increasing your dog’s calorie consumption to promote gradual weight gain may help. Here are more details on how to help your dog gain weight through its diet, along with the best dog foods for healthy weight gain.